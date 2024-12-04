Fmr LLC Has $134.40 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Aflac worth $134,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

