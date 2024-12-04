Fmr LLC Has $152.87 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,042 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $152,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nordson by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after purchasing an additional 193,421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 26,109.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,032,000 after buying an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 157,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,436 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $258.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $222.18 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.