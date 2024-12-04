Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,475 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $141,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 347.6% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 42,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.87%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.