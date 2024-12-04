Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,983,591 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.79% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $153,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after buying an additional 367,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,051,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 52,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 57.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 322,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $222,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares in the company, valued at $32,768,707.80. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $209,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,851.50. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,583. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.