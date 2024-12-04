Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,430,707 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.09% of Five Below worth $149,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

