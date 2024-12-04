Fmr LLC Sells 16,810 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $128,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 74,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

