Fmr LLC Sells 173,195 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,195 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.99% of AECOM worth $136,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

