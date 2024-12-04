Fmr LLC Sells 327,066 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327,066 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Owens Corning worth $133,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

