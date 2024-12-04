Fmr LLC Sells 5,458 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

MDGL stock opened at $321.36 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $368.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,400 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $1,191,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,380. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total value of $1,504,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,951.28. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,210 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

