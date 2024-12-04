Fmr LLC Sells 579,989 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,989 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.31% of Vestis worth $143,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vestis by 726.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vestis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 692,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Vestis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 689,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vestis by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Vestis had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $684.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vestis’s payout ratio is presently 87.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

