Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

