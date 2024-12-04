FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 15.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.