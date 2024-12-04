FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.0% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 371,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

