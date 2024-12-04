Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

