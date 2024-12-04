Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,962 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 889,515 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 170,668 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 70,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $76.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.40 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $369,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,556.10. The trade was a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

