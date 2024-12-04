Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 587 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hexcel by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.