Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 17,995 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Get Avista alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avista by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 109.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Avista Stock Down 0.1 %

AVA opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Co. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.