Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,097 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 39.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 270,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,345,000 after acquiring an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 174,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 91.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,639 shares of company stock worth $5,960,841. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

ATR stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.23. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

