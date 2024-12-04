Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 243.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 984.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

