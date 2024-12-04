Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 74.7% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $733,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $193.90 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. This represents a 10.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The trade was a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

