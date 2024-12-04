Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth about $30,477,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549,378 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 394,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN opened at €20.07 ($21.13) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a twelve month high of €34.73 ($36.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.59.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

