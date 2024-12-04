Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $607,000 Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,795,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,125. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $835,384.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,323,682.27. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,394 shares of company stock worth $4,373,270 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 1.06. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

