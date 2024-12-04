Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 572,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 522,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.