Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 163 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,368 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 152,118.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $15,249,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.