Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 928 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $215.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

