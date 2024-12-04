Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Avantor by 653.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 557.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963,912 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,018 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avantor Trading Down 0.0 %
Avantor stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avantor
Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor
In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantor
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.