Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Avantor by 653.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 557.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963,912 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,018 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

