Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 17,945 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Match Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,668,000 after acquiring an additional 524,144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth $100,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 977,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

