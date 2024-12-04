Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 754,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GLP opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $207,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,659.77. This trade represents a 2.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,390. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Global Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLP

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.