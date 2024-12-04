Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in November

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $270,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.