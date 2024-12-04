Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,131 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 134,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Several analysts have commented on HST shares. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

