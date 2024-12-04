Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 709,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.93. Ichor has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Ichor by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 197,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 90,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 377.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

