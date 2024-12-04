Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,635,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,943,026 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $132,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Intel Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.