Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSCV opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
