Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

