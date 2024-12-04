iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 105.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 769.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 221,381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $23,094,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after buying an additional 171,147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

