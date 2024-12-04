iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

