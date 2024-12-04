Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 431,295 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

