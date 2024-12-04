JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $450.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.31.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $331.77 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $348.86. The stock has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In other news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $15,894,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 43,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

