Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 32.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,176,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,697,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

