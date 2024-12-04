MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,187,028 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $143,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MDU. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.