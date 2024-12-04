NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $30.51 on Monday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 124,793 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

