Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 698,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

NUS stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $372.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -11.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.