Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,673,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,478,000 after purchasing an additional 451,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394,881 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.