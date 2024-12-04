Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. Popular has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Popular’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

