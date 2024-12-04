Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading 10.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 60.85 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.85 ($0.77). 218,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 336,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.70).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60,000.00%.

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

