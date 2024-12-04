Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 771 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $219.81 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

