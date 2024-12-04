Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 4,663 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SIG opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

