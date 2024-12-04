Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 16,801 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 53.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

