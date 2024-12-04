Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 25,975 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 697,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

