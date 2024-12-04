Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 32,621 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 129.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Centerra Gold by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 594.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

