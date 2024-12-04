Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 300,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,695.99. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EPAC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

